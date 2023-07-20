Man, 74, rescued after falling down cliff face along St. Croix River

FRANCONIA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 74-year-old man was rescued after falling more than 50 feet down a cliff face along the St. Croix River Wednesday, authorities said.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the man was flown to a hospital after the rescue, but is expected to survive.

The fall occurred near Franconia Township around 2 p.m.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

Multiple agencies responded to aid in the rescue, which the sheriff's office said was "a difficult technical rescue with near vertical terrain in some places."

The man was eventually lifted out of the valley he had fallen into via helicopter.