Man, 42, arrested in St. Paul Islamic center arson

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police on Thursday announced an arrest in a suspected case of arson at an Islamic center.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday evening and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson.

The fire occurred Wednesday morning at the Tawhid Islamic Center of Minnesota on the 400 block of Dale Street. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This is the sixth suspected attack on a mosque this year in Minnesota, and the second in two weeks in St. Paul, after security cameras captured vandals throwing rocks at the Masjid al-Sunnah Mosque on Pederson Street.

Police officials say they will increase patrols at mosques across the city, and Mayor Melvin Carter promised he'll lobby to raise funds for more security cameras.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects until charges are filed.