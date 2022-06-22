Watch CBS News
19-year-old man killed in crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after another driver hit and killed him in Shakopee overnight.

The crash happened right around midnight near Valley Fair.

Minnesota State Patrol investigators say the man killed was turning off of County Road 101 when he was hit by the other driver.

The state patrol said the other driver, a 26-year-old man from Hopkins, had been drinking. His injuries are not life-threatening.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 5:42 AM

