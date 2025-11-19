Man, 19, airlifted after dirt bike crash in central Minnesota

A 19-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing his dirt bike in central Minnesota over the weekend.

The man was going about 55 mph in the ditch along County Road 12 in Ida Township when he tried to jump a driveway and was thrown from his bike, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Responding deputies found the man "semi-responsive and in severe pain," the sheriff's office said. He is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said he was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor.

Ida Township is just northwest of Alexandria, Minnesota.