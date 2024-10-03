Watch CBS News
Mall of America to become Halloween epicenter, hosting numerous family-friendly events

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced on Thursday that they will be hosting multiple all ages Halloween events throughout the month of October.

Nickelodeon Universe will transform into Nickelodeon "Booniverse," touting a 1,111 pound pumpkin, seasonal decor and nightly fright-light shows. 

Onionhead's Revenge Haunted House also opened up on Thursday and will run until Nov. 2. The haunted house offers spooky sights and Louisiana-inspired cocktails at Vern's Bar. The haunted house is located on Level 2 South. 

In addition to these holiday mainstays, the Mall of America also plans to play host to numerous events throughout the month. 

Other spooky events to add to your calendar: 

  • Screamin' Green Hauntoween at Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience will be offering Halloween-themed arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt, now through Oct. 31. 

  • Trick + Treats at SEA LIFE:

    SEA LIFE will be offering BOO-tiful Halloween decorations and activities for the whole family, now through Oct. 31. 
  • Underwater Pumpkin Carving at SEA LIFE:


    • Watch divers carve pumpkins underwater for a one-of-a-kind "Fish or Treat" experience, Oct. 6-Oct.27 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

  • Til Death Do Us Party at Kappa Toys:

    Adios & Ciao Ciao's "Til Death Do Us Part" collection at Kappa Toys wants you to celebrate spooky season with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and giveaways, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kappa Toys and Oct. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Huntington Bank Rotunda.
     
  • Glow in the Park Halloween Nights at Nickelodeon Booniverse:

    Enjoy glow-in-the-dark fun with a live DJ, slime-making stations, and more at Nickelodeon Universe on Oct. 25 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
     
  • Professional Pumpkin Carvers at Nickelodeon Booniverse:


    • Watch local pumpkin carvers bring Nickelodeon characters to life with intricate pumpkin designs on Oct. 25 and 26 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

  • Toddler Tuesdays™ Treat Trail:

    Come to a toddler-friendly trick-or-treat trail with meet-and-greets and sweet surprises at Nickelodeon Booniverse on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. 

  • Mall-O-Ween:

    Come celebrate Halloween day with trick-or-treating, festive music, and themed photo opportunities at the Huntington Bank Rotunda on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. 

    • Spirit Halloween is also officially open for business at the Mall of America. The store is located on Level 1 South. 

