Minnesota State Fair's main gate reopens after temporary closure due to protest

By Krystal Frasier

Attendees of the Minnesota State Fair are once again able to pass through the main gate on Saturday after a protest traveling on Snelling Avenue caused a temporary closure. 

According to a fair spokesperson, Gate 5, located at Snelling and Dan Patch avenues, closed shortly after 1 p.m. It reopened just before 3 p.m. 

Traffic cameras in the area showed a group of dozens of people holding signs, including one that said, "Boycott Target." 

The group didn't appear to be trying to enter the fairgrounds.

