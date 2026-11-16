Nearly 1,000 machine gun "switch" kits seized in Hennepin County, sheriff says

Twin Cities law enforcement agents seized nearly $400,000 worth of machine gun conversion devices commonly called "switches" in a recent operation, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The county's Violent Offender Task Force recovered almost 1,000 of the devices amid a "ongoing" firearm and narcotics investigation. It's unclear when and where the seizure occurred.

Switches, also known as auto sears, can be easily installed in handguns, especially those made by manufacturer Glock, turning a semi-automatic firearm into a fully-automatic machine gun.

Switch components seized in Hennepin County. HCSO

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says possession of a single switch is a felony that can pack a 10-year prison sentence.

"By removing these dangerous, illegal items from Minnesota's streets, law enforcement has significantly reduced the threat they pose to community members and first responders, helping make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," the sheriff's office said.

In 2024, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Glock for violating Minnesota's Deceptive Trades Act, alleging the company has turned a "blind eye, again and again" to the ease of its products' illegal conversion. His office said switches can be purchased for as low as $10 and can easily be made with a 3D printer.

Switch components seized in Hennepin County. HCSO

WCCO spoke in 2023 with Pete Vulovich, special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Vulovich said switches can spew bullets at a rate of just 0.2 seconds per round.

"If you want to put that into military terms, your average infantry squad in the Army or Marine Corps does not carry a weapon that fires that quick," Vulovich said.

The ATF has an anonymous reporting system for those with any information on switches and other illegal firearm modification devices. Click here for more information.