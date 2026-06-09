Rookie Olivia Miles scores 24 and the Lynx cruise past the Wings 100-76 for 8th straight win

Rookie Olivia Miles had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Kayla McBride added 22 points, and the Minnesota Lynx used a big first half to cruise past the Dallas Wings 100-76 on Tuesday night for their eighth straight victory.

Natasha Howard scored 21 points and Courtney Williams added 16 for Minnesota (10-2), which became the first WNBA team to reach 10 wins this season. McBride made four of Minnesota's seven 3-pointers.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas (7-4) with 23 points. Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, and Jessica Shepard had 12 points and nine rebounds. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Four of Minnesota's starters reached double-figure scoring by halftime. Howard and Miles each had 14 points, and McBride and Williams each added 12 to help the Lynx lead 58-38.

Minnesota made 23 of 32 (72%) field goals in the first half, including 6 of 8 3-pointers.

The Lynx led 75-60 entering the fourth, with 71 points coming from their starters. Williams made a basket with 30.7 seconds left to put Minnesota at the 100-point mark for the third time this season.

The teams combined to make 26 straight free throws before a miss with 56.8 seconds left in the fourth.

Up next

Dallas hosts Phoenix on Thursday.

Minnesota plays at Las Vegas on Saturday.