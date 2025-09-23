Mercury beat Lynx 89-83 in OT and even WNBA semifinal series

Minnesota breaks with federal guidance on COVID vaccines, and more headlines

Satou Sabally scored 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Alyssa Thomas had 19 points and 13 assists to help the Phoenix Mercury erase a 20-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime on Tuesday night, tying the WNBA semifinal series at one game apiece.

Sami Whitcomb's 3-pointer from the wing with 4 seconds left in regulation evened the game at 79 after Thomas kept alive the possession following Whitcomb's airballed 3 from the top of the key, and Napheesa Collier's 18-footer for the win fell short at the buzzer to force extra time.

Thomas, who had a triple-double in the decisive Game 3 victory in the first round that ousted defending champion New York, grabbed eight rebounds and ignited the rally with her intensity after a lackluster first half. Her three-point play with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter ended a stretch of 33:28 during which the top-seeded Lynx had the lead.

Collier scored 24 points on her 29th birthday, Kayla McBride had 21 points and Courtney Williams added 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals for the Lynx, whose bench was outscored 25-3.

The Mercury, who played their fourth game in seven days, will host Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Friday night.