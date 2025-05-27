Lynx extended season-opening winning streak with 82-77 win over the Storm

Courtney Williams scored 23 points, Napheesa Collier had 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx held on to beat the Seattle Storm 82-77 on Tuesday night in a matchup of early season leaders in the Western Conference.

The Lynx extended their season-opening winning streak to five games and welcomed the return of Kayla McBride, who missed the first four games for personal reasons.

Minnesota led by double digits early before Seattle's Dominique Malonga scored to open the fourth quarter and pulled the Storm within 54-53. The Lynx maintained their lead and consecutive 3-pointers by Williams and Alanna Smith made it 70-64 near the four-minute mark.

Williams hit a couple of pull-up jumpers for a 76-69 lead with two minutes left.

Seattle scored the next four points, and it was 76-73 with 27 seconds remaining. McBride added four free throws and Minnesota led 80-74 with 14 seconds remaining. Erica Wheeler hit a 3 for Seattle, Collier added two more free throws for the Lynx, and the Storm turned it over on their final possession.

Alanna Smith scored 16 points and McBride added 15 for Minnesota. Collier also had five rebounds and five steals.

Gabby Williams scored 20 points, Skylar Diggins added 18, Nneka Ogwumike 11 and Erica Wheeler 10 for Seattle (3-2).

The Lynx hit six of their first seven shots and led 14-2 after 2 1/2 minutes. McBride made her first two shots in that sequence, both 3-pointers. Minnesota led 26-11 at the end of the quarter and 39-29 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Gabby Williams converted a three-point play and Diggins added two free throws to get Seattle within 48-45 with three minutes left in the quarter. Minnesota led 54-51 heading to the fourth.

Minnesota visits Phoenix on Friday.

Seattle hosts Atlanta on Friday.