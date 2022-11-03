Lynx give Cheryl Reeve promotion, contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota sports' winningest head coach has earned a promotion and contract extension.

The Minnesota Lynx announced a multiyear extension for Cheryl Reeve Thursday. She has also been named president of basketball operations, the team said.

"Minnesota has been a great home to me and my family and I simply love being a part of the Twin Cities community," Reeve said. "The Lynx fanbase is the best in all of the WNBA and I look forward to building on the successes we have had as an organization."

In Reeve's 13 years as head coach, the Lynx have won 281 regular season games and four championships. They made it to the WNBA Finals two more times and lost. They made the playoffs in 11 straight seasons, and Reeve has coached more playoff wins (41) than any other coach in WNBA history. She's been named WNBA Coach of the Year three times. She was also named WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year in 2019.

Reeve is also the coach of the U.S. Women's National Team.

The team did not release details of Reeve's extension.