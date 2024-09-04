Lynx's Napheesa Collier named Western Conference Player of the Month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier is the WNBA's Western Conference Player of the Month for August, the league announced Wednesday.

This is the first time Collier has received the Player of the Month honor.

Collier's selection marks the 16th time a Lynx player has been named Player of the Month, joining the likes of Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson.

Last week, Collier was also named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Aug. 15 through Aug. 25.

Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Indiana Fever at Target Center on August 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Forward Collier is currently sixth in the league for scoring, third in rebounding, third in steals and eighth in blocks, according to the Lynx.

Collier helped lead the Lynx to clinch a spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs with a 90-80 win over the Indiana Fever last month, scoring 31 points in the game — her fourth time scoring more than 30 points in a single game this season.

In July, Collier competed in her second Olympics for Team USA, helping the team earn its eighth straight gold medal.

The Lynx will take on Indiana at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Indiana's Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August.