Lynx beat the Dream 76-64 as Kayla McBride scores 12 of her 15 points in the third quarter
Kayla McBride scored 12 of her 15 points in the third quarter, Napheesa Collier had 14 points and eight rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 76-64 on Tuesday night.
It was tied at 50-all with four minutes left in the third quarter before Minnesota closed on a 13-4 run to take a 63-54 lead. McBride, who only had two points in the first half, scored seven during the run.
Minnesota extended it to 74-60 with 3:49 left in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton, while Atlanta went four minutes without making a field goal.
Minnesota held Atlanta to just 30% shooting overall (21 of 70).
Carleton also finished with 14 points for Minnesota (27-9). Courtney Williams added 12 and Alanna Smith had nine.
Allisha Gray scored 17 points, going 8 of 8 at the free-throw line, and Rhyne Howard added 14 points for Atlanta (12-24). Tina Charles set a franchise record for most double-doubles in a season with 18 after recording 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Carleton made all four of her shots in the first half, including three from 3-pont range, to total 11 points. Williams added 10 points as Minnesota led 41-38 at the break.