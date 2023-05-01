Lowry Tunnel closed overnight this week for cleaning

MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year again when the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis needs a scrubbing.

Monday through Wednesday this week, Interstate 94 between the Hennepin/Lyndale exit near downtown and Interstate 394 will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. so crews can wash the tunnel.

MnDOT

Drivers can take the Hennepin-Lyndale bypass as a detour.