Low water levels challenging some end-of-season boaters as drought worsens

MINNEAPOLIS -- The drought has lowered water levels in lakes and rivers across Minnesota, posing challenges for boaters who still need to bring in their boats for the winter.

"It's a different perspective being on the water compared to being on land. You can see the river but when you're actually on it, it's a different feeling," said Captain Cory Parkos.

Capt. Parkos knows the Mississippi River like the back of his hand. He's been on the river for 35 years or more, owns a houseboat and operates Minneapolis Water Taxi. But this fall, there's a lot less water to navigate through.

"This is about as low as it gets," Parkos said.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows most large rivers in the state are flowing at levels between 25-75% of what it should be this time of year. Others, like the Sauk River and Vermillion River, are at less than 10%.

"Once you get down below the falls and downstream to the southern part of the state, especially southern states, it's wild how much of the main channel… there's nothing left," Parkos said.

As of the end of October, about 45% of the state is experiencing moderate to extreme drought.

Drought conditions continue to get worse in #Minnesota. These three maps show the changes from August, September, and October. As of 10/25, almost 45% of the state is in a moderate to extreme drought. How it's impacting water levels in our rivers, tonight at 10pm @WCCO pic.twitter.com/0nndJGmRbf — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) October 30, 2022

"Anything that spins can hit something down there," boater Ryan Bender said.

It's a big problem for Ryan Bender who still needs to bring in his boat from the winter but doesn't know where he can do it safely.

"It's very much silt so I'm sure I can plow through it to get to the trailer but it's going to be a super ranky operation of going in hot burning through the dirt and mud," he said.

Captain Parkos said Minneapolis Water Taxi had to make some route adjustments during the latter half of its season to avoid shallow water. They have since ended their season.