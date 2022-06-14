All squirreled out: Minneapolis homeowner films 4 sprawled rodents cooling down
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Humans aren't the only ones who need to beat the heat.
Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two -- but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home.
Experts say this is called "splooting," and it's something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
