MINNEAPOLIS -- The grass may be growing a little slower due to our lack of rain, but lawns still need care.

That means it's the season for the sounds of lawnmowers and other outdoor gear.

A recent survey shows two-thirds of Americans wish lawn care equipment was quieter. Four in five say loud lawnmowing has disrupted their day at some point.