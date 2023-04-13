Lost your sense of childhood fun? You're not alone

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study shows most adults feel they've lost their sense of childhood fun, and reveals what they miss most about their younger years

The survey, commissioned by Tropicana and conducted by OnePoll, asked 2,000 British adults what childhood activities they're wistful for and when they feel like they lost their youthfulness.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said they've lost their sense of fun, and the average age at which they lost it was 27.

Some of the most missed childhood larks include daytime naps, playing in the park and coloring.