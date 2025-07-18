Lost Pomeranian charms Como Pool staff, falls for coach's rescue dog

A surprise visitor made a splash at Como Park Regional Pool – a small Pomeranian with no leash, or tags, quickly discovered his charm.

"This little dog wandered up through the gates, at first I didn't bat an eyelash," said Como Pool Staff Member Clara Chaput. "I was the only one sitting out there. I did a double take and I was like oh my goodness, you're not supposed to be here."

The dog, now nicknamed "Mo" (short for Como), was spotted wandering into the pool area on Thursday. Mo seemed calm, friendly and oddly comfortable, despite not belonging to anyone at the facility.

"Mo is short for Como, short for Como Regional Park Pool. His full name is Como Pool," said Chaput.

Staff quickly checked for a microchip and put alerts to nearby shelters and posted on social media, but so far, no one has come forward to claim Mo.

That's when swimming and life guard coach David Albornoz stepped in – or rather, Mo stepped into his heart.

"We checked for a tag, and for chips. None," said Albornoz. "We made sure he was safe for the night. We reached out to animal control. We're hoping somebody is out there missing this cutie."

Mo immediately took to Albornoz' own rescue Pomeranian named Kiki, and the two dogs were inseparable. Albeit, because Mo is not neutered.

Anyone with information about Mo's owners is encouraged to reach out to Coach Albornoz or contact Como Park Regional Pool.