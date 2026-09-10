Judge finds man who killed Loring Park grocery store employee not guilty by reason of mental illness

The man who killed a grocery store employee in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis with a golf club in 2023 was found not guilty by reason of mental illness on Thursday.

Taylor Schultz, 47, was indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the killing of 66-year-old Robert Skafte. Officers found Skafte in the grocery store "with a golf club impaled through the torso."

Judge Michael Burns' order concludes that the state proved Schultz's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, but he committed the crimes while he was mentally ill, and did not know the nature of his crime or that it was wrong.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said she "can't emphasize enough how rare" the ruling is, as the legal standard in Minnesota is among the highest in the country. Of the inmates in any Minnesota jail, roughly 25% of them suffer from some kind of mental illness, Moriarty said, but very few of them meet the criminal legal defense of mental illness.

Three independent psychological evaluators determined Schultz met the statutory reqruiements to be found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Schutlz is currently committed in a secure hospital, and he will likely spend the rest of his life there, Moriarty said. In terms of public safety, she said it is the most permanent outcome, as opposed to a temporary prison sentence.

"I've followed this case since we've had it, and I think the fact that Robert Skafte was the kindest, sweetest, gentlest person who ended up being brutally murdered, I don't know that there's anything that would really be considered justice," Moriarty said. "What I will say is the legal process worked the way it should."

Friends of Skafte described him as a sweet, vibrant member of the community.

"He was kind, you know, he shared with people. This is a man that was good and communicated with others and gave back to the community," said Clark Petersen, who had been friends with Skafte for 18 years.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.