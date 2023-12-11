Charges: Taylor Schulz fatally stabbed Minneapolis grocery worker with broken golf club

Police are investigating after a man was killed with a golf club in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 44-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally impaling a grocery store employee with a golf club last week.

On Monday, Taylor Justin Schulz was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder in connection to Friday afternoon's killing of a 66-year-old man.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, the incident happened in Loring Park at a grocery store on Oak Grove Street. The Associated Press reported that the victim worked at Oak Street Grocery.

Taylor Schulz faces one felony count of second-degree murder Hennepin County

Schulz is allegedly seen on surveillance video approaching the counter with an item of merchandise before walking around the counter and brutally assaulting the victim. At one point, Schulz allegedly impaled the victim with the broken shaft of a golf club. He then walked out of the store.

A customer walked in shortly after and called 911. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

The complaint states that the victim and defendant are about the same height, but Schulz outweighed the victim by about 100 pounds.

A candlelight vigil near the scene of the incident. WCCO

A witness spoke to police at the scene and said they saw Schulz run into the Oak Grove Towers apartment building with what looked like blood on his face and clothing. Police then went to Schulz's apartment and knocked, but he refused to open the door.

After about six hours of negotiations, Schulz opened his apartment door and was taken into custody, the complaint said. Police did not mention finding any potential motive behind the incident.

Police say witnesses at Schulz's apartment building reported that he had assaulted other residents of the building previously.

If convicted, Schulz faces up to 40 years in prison.