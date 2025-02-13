Attempted carjacking near Loring Park leaves man with grave gunshot wound

Minneapolis City Council has tense debate on how to curb youth violence

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking near Loring Park on Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to 1300 Willow St. around 12:15 p.m. on a reported shooting, but the victim had already left when they arrived.

About 10 minutes later, a man showed up at North Memorial Health with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

So far, police have learned the man was in his car when two people wearing masks tried to carjack and rob him at gunpoint. There was a struggle and a gun went off, hitting the man. The two assailants then ran.

Police have made no arrests, but are investigating.