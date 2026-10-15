Man sentenced to life in prison for 2025 "rejection killing" of Richfield woman

Jose Luis Lopez Xique, 27, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2025 murder of Kayli Arseth in Richfield, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Arseth, who was 22, was found dead in her Richfield apartment on June 17, 2025, after a welfare check. Police said at the time that she had been shot.

Prosecutors charged Lopez Xique in July 2025. Charges said that in the days before her death, he had been asking Arseth for a romantic relationship and she told him she was only interested in friendship, according to earlier reporting on the criminal complaint.

"Kayli should still be with us, enjoying music, art, and restoring her motorcycle," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "These 'rejection killings' are deeply rooted in misogyny and are part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence targeting women."

Lopez Xique was convicted at trial of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree intentional murder and harassment with aggravated violations using a dangerous weapon.

Moriarty's office said rejection killings are a form of femicide in which women are targeted for asserting autonomy over their bodies. The office said they are distinct from domestic violence and intimate partner violence, but because they are often counted alongside those crimes, it's unclear how common they are.

A first-degree murder conviction triggers a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Moriarty's office said.

Standpoint, a Minnesota organization, provides free, over-the-phone legal advice and advocacy for victims of stalking, harassment, sexual and domestic violence, and trafficking in Minnesota. Its action line can be called toll-free at 800-313-2666 or 612-343-9842.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.