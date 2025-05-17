López, Jeffers help Twins beat Brewers 7-0 for third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory

Pablo López combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0 on Saturday for their third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory.

The Twins haven't allowed a run since giving up six of them in the third inning of an 8-6 victory at Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Minnesota's 33 consecutive shutout innings are a Twins franchise record. There were three longer scoreless streaks when the Twins operated as the Washington Senators, but the most recent of those was in 1913.

Milwaukee has been shut out in four of its last five games, the first time that's happened in franchise history, according to Sportradar. According to Sportradar, the last team to get shut out four times in a five-game stretch was the Miami Marlins in July 2022.

Ryan Jeffers went 4 for 5 with a homer and double, and Kody Clemens went 3 for 5 with a homer as the Twins collected 18 hits.

López (4-2) struck out six and allowed two hits and two walks in six innings. Justin Topa, Jorge Alcala and Kody Funderburk each pitched one inning of relief.

The Twins took control of the game by scoring single runs in each of the first six innings. Four of those runs came off Tobias Myers, who was sent to the minors earlier this week before getting called back up when left-hander Jose Quintana went on the injured list.

Jeffers opened the scoring by hitting a 420-foot shot to left-center with one out in the first inning. He also doubled and scored in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the eighth.

Myers (1-1) allowed 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings while striking out four and walking nobody.

The first batter López faced was Brice Turang, who hit a liner off the upper part of the right-hander's right leg. López stayed in the game after taking a few warmup tosses and allowed just one more hit.

Minnesota's winning streak is its longest since the Twins reeled off 15 straight victories in 1991, the year they won their last World Series title.

Right-hander Zebby Matthews (0-0, 0.00) is expected to get called up to the big leagues to start Sunday's series finale for the Twins. Right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-3, 2.66) will start for the Brewers.