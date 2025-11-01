LomaBonita Market expands, brings Hispanic flavor to Richfield

Shopping carts are rolling down the aisles of a Richfield grocery store for the first time in years. LomaBonita Market opened on Saturday, filling over 50 thousand square feet that previously housed a Rainbow Foods.

"It's special because I think this place has been empty for 7 years," said Porfirio Castillo.

Castillo and his brothers are the ones bringing life back to the once-vacant building on West 66th Street. Castillo says they've been eyeing the space for years and had applied more than once in hopes of bringing their brand in.

"Two years ago we got a phone call, they said we're ready," Castillo explained. "I think it's just the perfect time from God."

Inside, customers can find a taqueria, cremería, paleteria, carnicería and soon a tortillería.

LomaBonita's tortillaria will open in about two weeks, making fresh corn and flour tortillas on site. Castillo says they're hoping to partner with local Minnesota farmers to provide the ingredients.

Though the brothers own five other stores, this one feels different to Castillo.

"This is the first one that we are opening that, we just imagine, dream, and finally there you go," he said.

Argelia Montano drove over from Saint Paul to check out the store and ordered an aqua fresca.

"I'm so excited to see the Latino and Hispanic community growing," she said.

Castillo says his family moved to the US from Mexico several decades ago and opened their first shop, a bakery in Crystal.

"That's the way we started, 20 years ago, really small business," Castillo said.

Now, he says they've had the opportunity to grow and combine ideas from each brother.