Local VFW teams up with local heroes to replace worn-out flagpole and donate blood

A Minneapolis Fire truck was parked outside the Uptown VFW on Saturday, not to put out a fire but to take part in a community event.

Firefighters teamed up with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 246 to replace a worn-out flagpole and replace the old stars and stripes.

"We have a flagpole on top of our building that needed a little fixing, so we used an extension ladder. We didn't think it was a safe idea," said Eric Swenson, Commander of the Hames Ballentine VFW Post #246.

So members of the Minneapolis Fire Department came with their big ladder rig to lend a helping hand.

Firefighters worked to get the ladder in place. Then they helped a group of Veterans walk across to the roof, where they hoisted a U.S. Flag and a flag that honors prisoners of war and servicemembers missing in action.

"Anytime we can be out in [the] community and help them out, whether it's a large project, a small project, something as just raising a ladder or just helping them on their worst day, we are willing to step in and help out," said Nate Jensen, a Minneapolis Firefighter and Marine Corps veteran.

Jenson, who is also a current member of the Naval Reserve, said he was honored to help.

"All those guys who have given a lot and sacrificed a lot for us each and every day, you know, just being here and watching the flag being raised gives you that sense of pride and makes you really remember there are people every day that walk these streets [who] are willing to sacrifice everything," said Jenson.

Community came out not only to see a fire truck and firefighters in action, they also came out to support a blood drive.

"Veterans of Foreign Wars is a civic-minded organization, and the state of Minnesota is currently in a blood emergency so we figured team up with Memorial Blood Centers and have a blood drive here," said Jason Cole, the Junior Vice Commander at the James Ballentine VFW Post #246.

106 years and counting. James Ballentine VFW is committed to helping others, and they are grateful for the helping hand they get from local heroes.

"Every day we are out here helping out again, it just reinforces that the Minneapolis fire department and the crews that come in show up every day, we are committed to making this place a better environment for everyone that is walking through the city," said Jensen.