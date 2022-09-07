"A candy store for Teachers": Nonprofit creates free school supply shop for educators

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Each year educators spend hundreds of dollars of their own money buying school supplies for their students and classrooms.

A local organization, the Kids in Need Foundation, is trying to ease that burden through its National Network of Resource Centers, one of which is in Roseville.

"We like to give our students new supplies, we never want our students to feel like they are getting second hand or nothing as good as their peers," Kids In Need Foundation Senior Director of Mission Impact Caitlin Stack said.

To get the free supplies, teachers have to work in a school where 50% or more of the students are enrolled in the national school lunch program. Last year supplies from the warehouse went to 36,000 students in Minnesota.

The supplies are mostly though donations from local and national corporations, supply drives, and individuals in the community.

Teachers typically spend hundreds out of pocket on school supplies each year. But not here at @KidsInNeed! The Roseville warehouse invites educators to shop for free if they work at a school where 50% or more students enroll in National School Lunch Program. More at 5pm! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/55IvQYc7nE — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) September 7, 2022

"It's like a candy store! A candy store for teachers, it is," said Twin Cities Academy paraprofessional Emilie Claessen, who was among the teachers who shopped for free at the warehouse Wednesday.

"It's amazing, I just wish this would have been when I was teaching!" volunteer Barb Outcelt said.

Outcelt is a retired St. Paul Public Schools teacher of 37 years. She recalls spending her own money on supplies, like may teachers still do today.

"Several hundred a year, you can't not. You need it and you just do it," she said.

It's a burden Kids In Need Foundation is trying to lift, while also creating more equitable classrooms in a time of inflation and great need.

Shopping is ongoing throughout the school year by appointment. They're also accepting donations from companies and anyone who has unused items.

To donate or learn more, click here.