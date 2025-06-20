Minnesota lawmakers search for path forward following attacks on colleagues

After Saturday's lawmaker attacks, several Minnesota politicians canceled town hall meetings this week, like Democratic state Rep. Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley, who represents Osseo and parts of Brooklyn Park.

"Right now, we're just talking about what Melissa would do," said Momanyi-Hiltsley.

This week, Momanyi-Hiltsley canceled her town hall alongside Rep. Samantha Vang, DFL-District 38B, and Sen. Susan Pha, DFL-District 38.

"I don't know what that's going to look like going forward," said Momanyi-Hiltsley, who lives just four minutes from the home of Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Both Melissa and Mark Hortman were shot and killed inside their Brooklyn Park home on Saturday.

WCCO asked if she was able to confirm whether she was on Vance Boelter's list.

"I was not on the list," said Momanyi-Hiltsley. "But right now, it doesn't matter whether or not somebody was on the list."

Because of this reason and many more.

"All of us are trying to grapple with what this is," said Momanyi-Hiltsley.

Gov. Tim Walz is grappling with it, too, asking the legislature to consider banning guns at the Capitol.

"I made no bones about it that I think it's inappropriate that we carry firearms at the Capitol, and we need to reassess that," said Walz.

Momanyi-Hiltsley says she's leaning on her family.

"If any of them ever told me, 'This is not it,' I would consider stepping down," said Momanyi-Hiltsley while fighting back tears.

But she will not step down and will stay strong, like the late Representative.

"I look back and I'm in awe of her quiet strength," said Momanyi-Hiltsley.

A trait she doesn't hope to shy away from, as a new political leader.

WCCO asked Momanyi-Hiltsley, "You didn't think all of this would come with it, did you?"

"Absolutely not," said Momanyi-Hiltsley. "At the moment, it's very raw, daunting, and the anxiety is still there."

The legislator said she found out about the attack via email at 5 a.m. Saturday. She hopes to work with state leaders to develop a new way to notify one another during an emergency.