Local artist creates "snowy" statues to cool off the residents of North St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A soft serve ice cream is the closest thing you'll get to a snowman on a hot July summer day in Minnesota ... unless you're in North St. Paul.

Sara Fohrenkamm is one of seven Minnesota artists selected to take part in Project Snowy.

"As a kid, I saw the snowy and it was just so cool and so big and it's just one of those things I always remembered from my childhood so doing this was like a dream," said Fohrenkamm.

The undertaking to expand on the city's legendary landmark was assigned to the city's new arts and culture commission in 2021 by then-mayor, Terry Furlong.

"The reason why we started was to bring more art and joy to our city," said North St. Paul Arts Commissioner See Yang.

Last month, eight new smaller "snowys" purchased by local businesses were unveiled around the city.

"I think of Olaf. How he shoots off into all those tiny snowmen and they're all sprinkled around North St. Paul now," said Fohrenkamm.

Forenkamm constructed Dasher, who resides outside T.A. Schifsky & Sons, an asphalt manufacturing and paving company. Her second "snowy," named Frosty, is outside Berwald Roofing.

"[The snowy] has a hat and a scarf because I always thought the big snowman always looked cold," joked Fohrenkamm.

The colorful "snowys" are as varied as the artists who created them.

Off Seventh Avenue and Henry Street there's a "snowy" outside the North St. Paul Historical Society Museum, honoring town founder Henry A. Castle.

Another at Dorothy Park, off Silver Lake, recognizes where the community's been and where it's going.

"It's something that can just bring you a moment of joy if you're having a hard time during your day or any of that," said Fohrenkamm.