Gophers-bound Livi Abboud-Young eyes soccer championship for Blake Bears

Livi Abboud-Young, this year's Class 2A Ms. Soccer, is hoping she can secure a Minnesota state championship for the Blake Bears for the first time in 15 years.

WCCO caught up with the senior during a high-pressure practice before a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium

"The mood is kind of serious and very competitive. And you can tell in our practice because the intensity is getting higher and I think nerves are starting to creep in a little bit," Abboud-Young said.

The Blake Bears fell short of a state championship by one goal last year to Mahtomedi. They'll have to beat them this time in the semis to make it to the title game again.

"We're really excited to play them because it's kind of a revenge game," Abboud-Young said.

The Bears will lean on their top scorer to help get them to the finish line. Abboud-Young has scored 27 goals and had 20 assists in a season with only two losses.

Livi Abboud-Young WCCO

"I think we've just steadily improved over the season. And it kind of helped that we had hard matches in the beginning, like versus Edina and whatnot," Abboud-Young said. "And I think it will just steadily improve and I think we're really ready."

Soccer is a passion passed down to her from dad. Mark Abboud played at Macalester College and professionally with the Minnesota Thunder. He continues to coach at a high level today.

"He's really my biggest role model," Abboud-Young said. "He used to coach Eastridge High School so he used to bring me there when I was little and I used to just watch them play. I mean, it's probably kind of where it started, like my love of the game."

Following in her dad's footsteps as a college athlete, Abboud-Young has committed to play for the Gophers next fall.

"I love the campus, the feel of the U, how competitive it is in the Big Ten, and I gotta stay close to home, play for my state," Abboud-Young said.

But first her focus is on the present, and finishing the job with the Blake Bears.

"Leave it all on the field. I don't want to have a single regret leaving the field," she said.