Man, 29, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

A 29-year-old man drowned at a lake in northern Minnesota on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the man drowned at the swimming area at Little Emily Lake Park. The man was at the park with family and friends at the time.

First responders arrived at the scene to try and rescue him, but he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

Little Emily Lake is about 40 miles north of Brainerd.