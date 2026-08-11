Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth wins Republican primary in Minnesota governor's race, CBS News projects

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth will win the Republican primary in Minnesota's gubernatorial race, CBS News projects.

Demuth will face Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who won the Democratic primary, in the Nov. 3 general election.

The state Republican Party earlier this year endorsed Kendall Qualls over Demuth. While Demuth said in February she was "committed to both seek and abide by the endorsement," she stayed in the race, citing irregularities in the convention voting process.

Qualls conceded to Demuth as her lead grew in the primary, congratulating her for "earning the support of the Republican primary voters."

Demuth launched her campaign while serving as the top Republican in the Minnesota Legislature during a divided session. In both her legislative work and run for governor, Demuth has targeted the hot-button fraud issue in Minnesota. She has repeatedly pinned the crisis on outgoing Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, and on her campaign website promised to "transform Minnesota's state government into a fiscal and moral steward of our tax dollars."

Demuth earned the primary win despite trailing MAGA candidate Mike Lindell in recent polls. Her running mate is Ryan Wilson, an attorney who ran unsuccessfully for state auditor in 2022.

Minnesota has not elected a Republican governor since Tim Pawlenty in 2006.

See full results for the Minnesota primary on WCCO's results page.