Liquor store worker who gave shoes to man walking with boxes on feet gifted new pair

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Brooklyn Center liquor store worker who gave her shoes to a man who was walking with boxes on his feet has been given a new pair of shoes in return.

Last week, WCCO's Beret Leone reported on the act of generosity of Ta Leia Thomas (otherwise known as "Ace"). The store's security camera recorded the whole thing as a man was first seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.

Thomas called after the man, took off her shoes and gave them to him. They were Thomas's favorite pair of purple retro Jordans, representing her favorite Minnesota team.

"I see his feet and I just automatically took my shoes off," Thomas said. "I was always taught to help others. You never know what their problem is, or what they are going through."

It was an act of kindness that drew praise from her co-workers.

"I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.

Brooklyn Center Liquor store

That day of kindness, Agnes bought Thomas a new pair of sneakers, so she didn't finish her shift in just socks. But, still wanting to replace her beloved shoes, Agnes and a few friends in the industry came together to raise $450 for Thomas. Before giving her the shoes, Agnes later noticed something about Thomas and decided to ask her about it.

"She kept posting on social media about her mom that she wants to take care of her mom and I and what's going on with your mom Ace? She said, 'she's all I have in this world. I take care of her she doesn't have a bed. So, she sleeps in my bed, and I sleep on the floor," Agnes said. "And I'm like, ah. We don't need to get Ace a pair of shoes we need to get Ace a bed. So, I gave her cash instead of the shoes to get mom a bed."

These back-to-back acts of kindness made it no surprise when community members insisted Thomas not go unrewarded.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account @nicekicks posted a new update showing Thomas got those shoes back after all.

Brooklyn Center Liquor is starting a "shoes for the homeless" drive Wednesday. People can donate shoes, coats and blankets to help folks experiencing homelessness stay warm. There's not an end date for the drive, but it will at least go until the end of the year.

Agnes says Thomas will go and hand out some of the things the store collects.