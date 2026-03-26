Lion cub reunites with his family at Minnesota sanctuary after 2 years of separation

A young lion cub is now back with his family in Minnesota after being separated for nearly two years.

In Sandstone, Minnesota, the Wildcat Sanctuary is the only accredited big cat rescue in the state.

About a year and a half ago, they were involved in a case that saw the illegal wildlife trafficking of lions. They were being sold on the pet market and to "unscrupulous places," said founder Tammy Thies.

The government intervened, and the sanctuary was able to help rescue nine animals out of the case. One cub, however, was missing.

Kiros is 2.5 years old. Thies said it was like a "needle in the haystack" to find the lost cub.

WCCO

Over the next six months, staff members hope to introduce him to another cub, Mango. Then they can introduce them back into a larger pride.

"In the rescue business we usually don't get to rescue full families, so this is really a once -in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring them back together," said Thies.