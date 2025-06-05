Watch CBS News
Lil Wayne to make stop in Minneapolis during 20-year anniversary tour

By
Mackenzie Lofgren
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.
Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Five-time Grammy award winning rapper, Lil Wayne, is slated to perform at the Target Center in Minneapolis as part of a concert series celebrating his 20 years in the music industry.

The tour follows Wayne's highly anticipated album release "Tha Carter VI," which comes out June 6. This album makes six in the Carter series, including "Tha Carter," "Tha Carter II," "Tha Carter III," "Tha Carter IV" and "Tha Carter V."

Hits from this album series include, "Lollipop" (Tha Carter III), "A Milli" (Tha Carter III), "6 Foot 7 Foot" (Tha Carter IV), "Fireman" (Tha Carter II) and "Go DJ" (Tha Carter). 

The tour will make 34 stops across North America, including Minnesota on Aug. 20.  

Presale tickets for the concert went live on June 4. Additional presale tickets will be available all week, says a press release, until general admission tickets go on sale on June 6 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website. 

