10 years after toddler LeVonte King Jones killed in drive-by shooting, family continues to seek answers

Ten years after a 2-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis, family members continue to seek justice.

LeVonte King Jones was riding in his father's minivan with his 15-month-old sister when someone in a car pulled up alongside of them and opened fire. The toddler was killed and his sister was shot in the leg.

LeVonte Jones' mother, Leshae Jones returned to the site where he was killed at Lowry and Penn avenues north.

"I feel like this is my baby's 10th anniversary and we still don't have justice," she said. "

Investigators believe it was an exchange of gunfire that led to LeVonte's death. His sister Melia, who was hit in the leg, is now 11 years old.

"We don't know 10 years later, someone may have the courage built up to come forward about something they may know," said LeVonte's aunt Desiree.

The family is still seeking justice after the Hennepin County Attorney's Office dismissed charges against the primary suspect in the case. At the time, County Attorney Mike Freeman said key witnesses were unavailable, some dead, incarcerated, missing or unwilling to testify.

LeVonte Jones' family says their grief has evolved into so much more.

"The sadness has turned to anger. That's just the reality. I'm not even crying because I'm sad anymore, I'm crying because I'm mad. I'm mad for not receiving justice, I'm mad for people knowing I'm mad at the lack of care," said Desiree.

Activist KG Wilson, who lost his own granddaughter Aniya Allen in a shooting just blocks away, joined the family for a prayer and balloon release.

WCCO

"We have to remember what happened to our innocent children," he said. "The sad part about this is that nothing has changed on this corner. We stood together on this corner saying that a two year old losing their life to a homicide should bring change especially on this corner."

For now LeVonte Jones' family holds on to hope that some day someone will come forward with information that brings them justice.

The case remains officially unsolved.

LeVonte's family is planning to place a memorial at the site to remember him.