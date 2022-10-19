"Let's Chalk!" event kicks off in downtown Monticello this weekend

"Let's Chalk!" event kicks off in Monticello this weekend

"Let's Chalk!" event kicks off in Monticello this weekend

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- Chalk artists from all over are heading to the "Let's Chalk!" event kicking off in downtown Monticello this weekend.

On Wednesday, one of the featured artists, Shawn McCann, created a piece of chalk art right outside WCCO in downtown Minneapolis.

WCCO photographer Joel Thurston captured a great timelapse of the process. Watch below:

"We've got some of the world's top street artists," McCann said. "We'll have two full days to chalk, so there'll be much more detail."

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, located at the intersection of Walnut and Third streets. Click here for more on the event.