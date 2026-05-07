At Les Schrenk's funeral, friends say 102-year-old WWII veteran "lived life to the fullest"

On Thursday, friends and fellow veterans said goodbye to Les Schrenk.

The 102-year-old World War II veteran passed away in March and his funeral was held Thursday morning in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Almost until the day he died, Schrenk could be seen riding his red bike around town. So, it was fitting that his bike, along with pictures detailing his incredible life, were front and center at his funeral.

"He truly lived life to the fullest. We were all so fortunate to live that life alongside with him," said Mike Johnson, Schrenk's friend.

Johnson was Schrenk's travel companion on trips to Europe and heard many stories, including how Schrenk once flew to Germany to meet the German pilot who shot his plane down in World War II. And the two became friends. Even after he turned 100, Schrenk was always ready for an adventure.

"We flew in a C-47, over Normandy, over Utah Beach, while parachuters were jumping out. That was last year in Normandy, France. That was awesome," said Johnson.

Normandy is where WCCO caught up with Schrenk during the 80th commemoration of D-Day. On that trip, he was joined by friend and fellow veteran, Mary Jo Rohrbacher, who now wears his wings.

"Travels with him were the highlight of my life," said Rohrbacher. "But being on Omaha Beach with him for the 80th anniversary of D-Day topped it all."

During his funeral service at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, he was remembered as a simple man who lived a full life. Casey Bukowski, who is 101, flew from Buffalo, New York, to be at the funeral. As fate goes, he and Schrenk were shot down on the same day and ended up in the same German POW camps. But it took 80 years for them to officially meet.

"I could just visualize Les, patting him on the shoulder say hi today. But that won't happen anymore," said Bukowski.

Schrenk's friends believe he's now finally reunited with his wife and daughter. Both passed away years ago. His smile, and his red bike, are reminders not to take life for granted.

"I often tell people that meeting Les was like meeting a history professor and the history book came alive," said Rohrbacher.

After Schrenk died in March, a special service was also held for him in the Vatican City.

His burial will take place on June 15 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.