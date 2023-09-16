LeBron James makes surprise appearance at Rochester high school

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Basketball star LeBron James surprised a Minnesota high school when he walked out on stage during an assembly.

James posted the video of the surprise to Instagram on Friday. The curtain opened, and students cheered and stood up when they realized who was standing on stage. Someone from the crowd even yelled "I love you."

"HUGE s/o Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN for this week's long hospitality, prayers, love and support," James wrote in the Instagram post. "I am very thankful for it all."

He wrote that the high school's basketball coach, Eric Larson, had let him use the gym and weight room.

James did not elaborate on why he was in Rochester, though his son Bronny James received care at Mayo Clinic after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at the University of Southern California, the James family said in August.