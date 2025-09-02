Woman whose daughter died at Brooklyn Park assisted living facility settles lawsuit

Mass shooting clouds back-to-school for many Minnesota children, and more headlines

The mother of a woman who lived in a Brooklyn Park assisted living home came to a settlement agreement with the facility in July, over a year after the mother filed a lawsuit alleging medical negligence.

The mother filed the lawsuit in June of 2024. It alleged that Empathy Home Care allowed the woman to overdose on fentanyl twice in five days. It also accused Hennepin County of failing to monitor and ensure compliance with the woman's treatment plan.

The woman died at the facility in November of 2021, leaving behind a 3-year-old daughter.

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation found gaps in Empathy's care and cited the facility for violating state law and standard practices in its care. Her death, the investigation found, was ultimately preventable, the lawsuit says.

According to court documents, the mother and Empathy Home Care came to a settlement agreement and the lawsuit was dismissed.

No files state the exact settlement amount, though according to documents it exceeds $10,000.