Lawn care, pool companies are staffing up to keep up with demand amid summer heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state's drought is causing increased demand for people looking to protect and water their landscape.

That, combined with the extreme heat has also kept pool construction busy -- a trend that started during the pandemic.

Bob Balgie, president of Barrett Lawn Care said irrigation services have roughly doubled this year.

"We knew from the previous year we're going to have to grow somewhat but we didn't know that much," he said. He also didn't expect those expanded crews would be fighting poor air quality day after day.

"The smoke was just never gone. The heat you can work around a little bit easier, start a little earlier, get done a little earlier, take breaks in the shade. Smoke we can't hide from," he said.

Balgie says having quality workers helps them keep up with the increased demand for services.

"They've done a great job. Our guys have really stepped up this year," he said.

It's a similar story at sister company Signature Pools, where owner Steve Mura says demand has been up 25% to 50%.

"We're able to stay on top of it but we've definitely had to staff up a little bit," Mura said.

According to him, there are several factors at play.

"I think a lot of people at least have the conversation to say - hey as hot as these summers are getting should we think about a pool?" he said.

Mura said as more people are working from home, they're shifting their mentality to view home as a kind of retreat.

The hotter weather and better management tools mean pools are also open longer.

"Now the technology allows you to heat the pool up a little bit and then just bring it back down. While it's already open, you're like ok it's not that big of a deal to just keep it open starting April 1 all the way through kinda Octoberish," he said.

The work is hard. Learning craftsmanship takes time. Mura says there's no better time for young people to consider the trades.

"Minnesota has a lot of kids who grow up with good work ethic watching their parents, watching their grandparents work coming off the farm, so they know what it's like to work with their hands. Now it's a matter of not only - can I do that, but I can be taught a trade and I can really have a great living," Mura said.

Both companies are still backed up and booked out even with additional workers.

They say they are up front with customers about how long they may have to wait for an estimate -- or for an installation date.