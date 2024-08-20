1 killed after large fight at Minneapolis homeless encampment, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A large fight escalated into a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the shooting late Monday afternoon at the encampment near the 3300 block of Third Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they located and began providing aid to a 33-year-old injured on the sidewalk. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died.

Police say preliminary information shows a large fight began inside the encampment before moving into the street. That's when the man was fatally shot.

"The loss of life resulting from someone resorting to gun violence during an altercation has impacted yet another neighborhood in Minneapolis," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "This senseless loss of life is a harsh reminder of the violence that continues to be all too common."

O'Hara says the encampment, located in a vacant lot, has since been cleared. No arrests have yet been announced.

Investigators are looking into what led to the fight and subsequent fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS.