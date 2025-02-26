Top-ranked St. Michael Albertville wrestler hoping to earn sixth state title, tie record

Wrestler Landon Robideau has been perfect since his lone loss as a ninth grader. Now, he's wrapping up his high school career and that defeat is ancient history.

"Since that loss, I've remembered that to make sure it doesn't happen again. It doesn't really come into my mind anymore," said Robideau, a St. Michael Albertville senior. "It used to be in ninth and tenth grade when I was going for my first state title and the second one. It was like, 'Don't let this happen again.' But now it's just more like, if I wrestle how I know I can wrestle. I know there's no one in the state or even the country that can hang with me."

"You can see his dedication not only in this wrestling room but from summer training, to offseason stuff, to his nutrition," head coach Joshua Joriman said. "It's fun to see all those different pieces come together. Sometimes it works out for guys and sometimes it doesn't."

Robideau is the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class in the entire country. Pound for pound, he's number nine.

"It's pretty cool. I remember I was in seventh grade, eighth grade, I got nationally ranked, I'd take photos, try to keep 'em," Robideau. said.

Robideau's priorities have since shifted.

"Now it's more about, I want to wrestle to the best of my ability. Go out there, have fun," he said. "I want to show kids that wrestling can be fun, put a smile on people's faces, go wrestle hard and try to represent the sport the best I can."

This weekend, the Oklahoma State commit will wrestle for his fourth state championship. As a kid, six titles was the goal, which would have matched the Minnesota record.

"I wanna put a mark on it, not just being a four-time state champ, but being one of the most dominant wrestlers," Robideau said. "Trying to go out there and prove, even if I am a four-time state champ, I could hang with the six-time state champs — the Mark Halls — and all the people that paved the way for us younger generation."