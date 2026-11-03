Lakeville South girls volleyball team aiming for 3rd straight state title

The Lakeville South girls volleyball team is the two-time defending state champs. They're going for the rare three-peat.

"We have a little swag on our backs because we know we've done it before," said setter Kaelyn Bjorklund. "But I think just knowing that nothing is given and we have to earn everything. Having that and having people come and give their best to us every time we play them, it pushes us to be better."

Bjorklund is the best setter in the state. Her go-to target is Elleora Utecht. They've been combining on kills since seventh grade.

"From that season on, high school and club, we've been on the same team ever since," said Elleora Utecht. "That's grown both our on- and off-court connection. We trust each other. We're just so used to each other at this point. We're pretty synced up."

Elleora Utecht has become one of the top outside hitting weapons in Minnesota. She'll play at Mississippi State next year. She's the daughter of former NFL and University of Minnesota Gophers tight end, Ben Utecht.

"My dad is my biggest champion; the person I talk to about all the sports stuff," she said. "We watch film together. He helps me with my mental stuff and how to overcome tough challenges. Just talks to me about everything volleyball-based. And he understands all of that at an elite level."

Elleora Utecht's dad, a football player, mom, a golfer, but all four girls have made the Utechts a volleyball family. Elleora Utecht's twin sisters are sophomores and also on varsity.

"We get pretty competitive with each other, too, so sometimes that can be a little bit of a 'Ugh!' factor," laughed Elleora Utecht. "But we love each other so much. And we want the best things for each other and we want to push each other. So having that in gym, I think, has been really good."