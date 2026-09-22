Police investigating anonymous threat at Lakeville South High School, public advised to avoid area

Police have responded to Lakeville South High School south of the Twin Cities on Tuesday morning.

According to police, they are investigating an anonymous threat involving the school. No injuries or known acts of violence have been reported, but the public is asked to avoid the area and not come to the school as a precaution.

A witness told WCCO that there is a large police presence and students are being escorted out of the building.

In an update, the school district says all students have been safely transported to a nearby church and issued instructions for parents on its Facebook page.

Lakeville police say this is an active investigation.

Last year, a boy was arrested for online threats of violence toward the school and McGuire Middle School.

This story is developing.