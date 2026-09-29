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Threats lead to more lockdowns at Lakeville Area Schools, district officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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School district leaders in Lakeville, Minnesota, say two schools are on lockdown Tuesday as police investigate reported threats.

Lakeville Area Schools officials say the threats involve Kenwood Trail Middle School and Lakeville Pathways Academy.

There have been no reports of injuries or "known acts of violence," officials say. 

Police confirmed at about 2 p.m. that the threat has been cleared and nothing suspicious was found. 

Exactly one week ago, similar threats were made against Lakeville South High School and Lakeville North High School.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says those threats were likely swatting hoaxes.

This story will be updated.

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