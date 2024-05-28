Minnesota man killed and dismembered his pregnant sister, charges allege

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 23-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering his pregnant sister in Lakeville last week, according to Dakota County officials.

Jack Joseph Ball of Lakeville faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the death of his sister — identified by officials as 30-year-old Bethany Israel of Bloomington — and her unborn child last Thursday evening.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and horrific — words can't describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation," Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said. "My office will work hard to ensure the victims receive justice and will provide the necessary support for the victims' family."

Ball's bail has been set for $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions. Officials say when he is medically cleared, Ball will be transferred to the Dakota County Jail. His next court appearance is set for June 10 in Hastings.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Complaint details "deeply disturbing and horrific" crime scene

According to the criminal complaint, family members of Israel were concerned that she hadn't returned home after having dinner with her brother at a residence in Lakeville. So, one of them drove to the residence and observed Ball quickly leaving the scene.

When the family member entered the home, they saw a "significant amount of blood" and called police. Officers who responded found "bloody knives and several dismembered body parts" they believed to be from Israel, the complaint said.

Police say an alert was put out for Ball's vehicle, which was located shortly after in Rosemount.

The complaint says officers while were searching for Ball, a Rosemount resident observed on their home security camera a man place "what appeared to be a body part" on their front step. After a brief search, Ball was located in the backyard of a neighboring home.

Ball was suffering from a wound to his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted, the complaint said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has since ruled that Israel's death was caused as a result of "complex homicidal violence." Israel was confirmed to be between 17 and 18 weeks pregnant.

