Woman found dead inside home south of Twin Cities, suspect arrested after search, police say

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Lakeville home late Thursday evening, according to police.

The Lakeville Police Department said officers responded at around 11:11 p.m. to the report of a "significant amount of blood" found inside a home located on the 17000 block of Encina Path.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene. A family member who called police is not believed to be involved in the incident.

Shortly after finding the body, police say they identified a suspect, a man, and an alert was put out for the vehicle associated with him.

WCCO



Ten minutes after the initial call in Lakeville, police in Rosemount responding to a "suspicion call" located the suspect vehicle on the 3700 block of 148th Street. The vehicle was empty.

After a short search of the area, the suspect was located in a backyard and taken into custody at around 11:51 p.m. Police say he had injuries that "appeared to be self-inflicted" and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he remains in custody.

The investigation into the suspected homicide and subsequent arrest is in its early stages. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting Lakeville and Rosemount police.

Police say there is no known threat to the public related to the incident.

Lakeville is located about 25 miles south of Minneapolis.

--

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.