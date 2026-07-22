Twin Cities man killed while working on Castle Danger cell tower

A Lakeville, Minnesota man was killed after being struck by a cable while working on a cell tower last week near the state's North Shore.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the tower off Bunker Hill Road in Castle Danger on the afternoon of July 15, where they found 31-year-old victim Eduard Shepliov.

He was brought to Essentia Hospital in Duluth, where he was pronounced dead, authorities say.

This fatality marks the 13th OSHA fatality investigation so far this year in Minnesota, and the first in Lake County.

Last year, OSHA investigated 32 fatalities in total across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.