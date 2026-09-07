Man dies after being found shot in Lakeville, police say

Police in Lakeville, Minnesota, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening in a residential neighborhood.

Officers were called to Flagstaff Avenue West and 163rd Street West around 6:25 p.m. where they found a man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where he later died from his injuries, police say.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and who is responsible, though police say they believe there is no threat to the public.